Laryea Kingston sends heartfelt apology to GFA over resignation brouhaha  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 28, GNA – Laryea Kingston, former Head Coach of the national under-17 team, the Black Starlets has sent a heartfelt apology to the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after unofficially vacating his post.

The former Black Stars winger led the Starlets in their West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Championship campaign after failing to overcome the Stallions of Burkina Faso in the semifinal.

The 43-year-old during a post-match conference announced his resignation as Head Coach without any communication to the GFA.

A statement from Laryea Kingston said “To the President and the Executive Council, I want to unreservedly and sincerely apologize for any misunderstanding, inconvenience, and embarrassment my decision to announce resignation last Saturday caused.

After careful consideration, I could have handled things better, and this would be a guiding experience for me going forward”.

He debunked claims of abandoning the team after his decision, stating that his duty as Head Coach ended right after his announcement.

Coach Kingston said he was in no position to undermine the respect and support Ghanaians had given him throughout his career.

“I apologize unreservedly for our failure to pay back the trust, love and support we have graciously received from Ghanaians. We worked very hard for several weeks for the chance to reach the final of the WAFU tournament to compete for the ultimate prize, but it was not to be,” he said.

Ghana would be in action against rivals Nigeria on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, to fight for a bronze medal.

