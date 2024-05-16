Businessman donates dual desks to Pieng Basic School  

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Pieng, (UWR), May 16, GNA – Mr Sidik Jakei, a businessman, has provided over 100 dual desks to Pieng Basic School as means of addressing furniture deficit at the school.

He also made a cash donation of GH¢10,000.00 to the school’s PTA for the renovation of a teacher’s bungalow.

Speaking during the presentation of the furniture, Mr Jakei said, the gesture was to help improve educational standards in the school.

Mr Sidik Jakei on his part said he was grateful “The money I gave out for the desks was used for the intended purpose without any delay.

“I also want to assure you of my continuous support including constructing a teachers’ bungalow and other aspects of the school’s infrastructure.”

Mr Kofi Abudu Venia, the PTA chairman of the school expressed appreciation for the gesture.

He said though it was not going to solve the entire furniture deficit facing the school it was a significant relief.

He said the community convened a meeting and planned to share the cost to procure the furniture but Mr Sidik Jakei upon hearing about the community’s plans took up the entire budget and procured the furniture.

Kuoru Humphrey Tordia Bukpam, Chief of Pieng on behalf of the community commended the gesture and appealed for more support.

Mr Charles Lawil, the Sissala East Municipal Director of Education, said Mr Jakei’s contribution was a transformative investment in the school’s future.

“To be honest with you, when I first heard the news, I could sleep better”, he said.

He said one of the biggest challenges basic schools are facing in Sissala East Municipality was the huge furniture deficit.

GNA

