Boni Foundation, Assembly member support Alakple RC Basic School 

Alakple (V/R), May 1 GNA – The Boni Foundation in partnership with the Assembly member of Alakple Electoral Area has donated some educational materials to pupils of Alakple Roman Catholic Basic School to support their teaching and learning.

The donation, worth about GH¢15,000.00, included packs of exercise books, erasers, crayons, boxes of pencils, pens, and straight rulers.

Mr Benedict Agbolegbe, the Assembly member, presenting the items, said the aim was to ensure learners had access to the necessary educational materials to aid learning.

“It is our ultimate goal to give support to where it is most needed, and today is a special day because my beloved pupils are major beneficiaries of today’s donations.”

Mr Jerry Deyegbe, the Chief Executive Officer, Boni Foundation, said the gesture was part of their civic social responsibility to bring smiles to the students.

The benevolence of the Foundation has been notable in the area over the years.

Mr Bernard Effa, Headteacher of the school, who received the items expressed gratitude to the Foundation and the Assemblyman for considering pupils of the school for the donation.

“These items will help augment parents’ efforts and promote education success for the pupils.”

Pupils present promised to put the items to good use.

Present at the donation ceremony was Madam Janet Kporku, Chairperson of the School’s Parent Teachers Association, who lauded the donors for the support to promote education in Alakple,”

The Alakple R.C. Basic School has a population of more than 500 pupils and a staff strength of about 10.

