Black Starlets Coach confident of beating Benin

Accra, May 21, GNA – Laryea Kingston – Head Coach of the national under-17 team, the Black Starlets has said they will approach their game against Benin, this evening withal the seriousness it deserves.

The Starlets would take on Benin in the second group game of the 2024 WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The Black Starlets defeated Cote D’ Ivoire 5-1 in their opening game of the tournament and would be looking forward to seal qualification to the next stage when they Benin.

“As for the Ivory Coast game, it’s past and gone and we’ve forgotten about it. The most important game for us now is Benin and we will approach it with all the necessary seriousness,” Laryea added after his side’s final training session on Monday.

He noted that, the team would guard against complacency adding that “Complacency? Oh no! It’s not in our dictionary.

“We have our style and that is what we hope to show. We aim to dominate the game in terms of possession and win and that’s what we would be doing on Tuesday,” Coach Kingston noted.

The Starlets are seeking qualification to the Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

