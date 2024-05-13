Appreciating mothers must be everybody’s affair – Presbyter  

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Sakumono, May 13, GNA – Mrs Agnes Aflakpui, a Presbyter at the Hope Chapel, Global Evangelical Church, Sakumono branch, has emphasised the need for everyone to join in celebrating mothers annually.

Mrs Aflakpui told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the emotional, psychological and physical stress women go through during childbirth was enough reason to appreciate women occasionally.

She added that in the process of child nurturing, women dedicated almost every aspect of their lives to ensuring that their children grow in good health and attain higher education, coupled with spiritual backing, which cannot be underestimated.

She said women have a tough life of multitasking between work, housework, motherhood, and so many other things, which, if not managed well, hinder them from improving themselves.

She said showing kindness, empathy, and support could create an environment where women would feel valued and respected.

The Presbyter added that at a point the whole family depended on women for their daily activities; thus, being a mother, wife, homemaker, cook, teacher, friend, and nurse all at the same time, adding “catering for everybody’s needs is a serious sacrifice.”

She explained that there had been instances where women were more responsible than men in various ways, like childbearing and child nurturing, and urged women not to limit themselves to home tasks but also to endeavour to reach higher heights.

She further said that women were powerful to the extent that what they say to unborn babies during pregnancy manifested when they grow up, indicating that “we speak to the zygote, and it will surprise you that they will grow up to be what you told them.”

