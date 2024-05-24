AngloGold Ashanti supplies oil palm seedlings to farmers in Adansi enclave

By Frances Dorothy Ward

Obuasi (Ash), May 24, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine has distributed 60,000 high yielding oil palm seedlings to farmers in six districts in the Adansi enclave.

It is part of the Climate Resilience Oil Palm Plantation (CROPP) project, which is being undertaken by AngloGold, in partnership with Solidaridad West Africa.

It aims at supporting farmers in the Adansi enclave through oil palm production to improve their livelihoods, while contributing to the deforestation mitigation targets through agro forestry.

The beneficiaries are farmers from the Obuasi Municipal, Obuasi East, Adansi North and South, Adansi Asokwa and Adansi Akrofoum districts.

The company in 2023 distributed 30,000 seedlings under the project to farmers in the districts.

Mr Daniel Arthur-Bentum, Economic Development Superintendent of AngloGold Obuasi Mine, speaking at the presentation ceremony, said most arable lands in the Adansi enclave had been significantly depleted due to illegal mining activities.

This had caused rising temperatures, increased inconsistencies in rainfall patterns, reduced suitable areas for farming, and reduced farm yield.

All these, he said had negative consequences on the livelihoods of farmers.

He said the CROPP initiative was a demonstration of AGA’s commitment to promoting sustainable development and addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

He said the strategy for the launch of the project in 2023 was to support existing oil palm farmers in the six local assemblies to adopt climate smart practices through capacity building and technical support.

Mr Arthur-Bentum said the project was working in close collaboration with the traditional leaders and local authorities to identify and convert degraded lands into oil palm agro-forestry block farms and facilitate the setup of an oil palm nursery to supply climate resilient seedlings to farmers.

The initiative, he said, was expected to improve the economic livelihoods of the beneficiary farmers who had formed cooperatives.

The money generated from the oil palm would be reinvested to keep the programme rolling, adding that, this would need the commitment of the beneficiary farmers.

“By harnessing the power of agriculture and forestry, we are not only creating economic opportunities for our communities, but also making significant strides towards building a more resilient and sustainable future,” he stated.

Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive, said the CROPP project by AngloGold Ashanti was in sync with government’s flagship program, the Planting for Exports and Rural Development (PERD), which had seen the distribution of almost one million oil palm seedlings in Obuasi.

He commended AGA for its bold policies which were geared towards contributing to the development of Obuasi and neighbouring districts.

Mr Adansi-Bonah stressed that investment in oil palm seedlings in Obuasi would aid the establishment of oil-palm processing factory, which would have no issues with availability of raw materials.

Nana Osei Kwame, Amanehene of the Eduabiase traditional council, who represented the Edubiasehene, commended AngloGold Ashanti for the various projects and programmes highlighted in its 10-year Socioeconomic Development Plan.

He said the plan to reclaim destroyed lands was laudable, urging farmers in the beneficiary districts to take full advantage.

