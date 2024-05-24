All set for Mission Africa’s 20th AU Day Prayer confab

By Benjamin Mensah

Accra, May 24, GNA- All is set for the 20th edition of Mission Africa Incorporated’s annual African Union (AU) Day Prayer Conference, scheduled for Saturday, 25th May 2024 in Accra.

Dr Kodjoe Sumney, the Founding President of Mission Africa Incorporated, said the conference would be in two parts.

The first part, to be held on May 25, will commemorate the AU Day celebrations, and will be on Zoom and the Facebook pages of Mission Africa as well as other social media platforms.

The second part, which is in the form of prayer festival, will be held at the forecourt of Ghana’s Parliament in late November 2024.

“The prayer festival in November 2024 will bring together some renowned African American pastors, to join their Ghanaian counterparts to pray for the African continent and Ghana especially as the country prepares for her presidential and parliamentary elections in December,” Dr Sumney told journalists during a briefing in Accra on Friday.

The theme for the Zoom event is: “Solutions for Peaceful Elections, Graduates and Youth Unemployment Evidence for Reparation,” while that for the November edition is: “Peaceful Elections and African economic development …Bridging the gap between the Diaspora Returnees.”

The November edition is geared towards promoting the Government’s dual citizenship agenda and also for easy facilitation of Ghanaian-American citizens coming home to participate in the upcoming general election.

It will be chaired by Mr Peter Kwesi Terkper, the Chief Executive Officer of 3T Aromatic Services Ltd.

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin is the keynote speaker with other speakers including the Founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh; and Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, Chairman of Church of Pentecost.

The others are Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana; Mr Emmanuel Bedzrah, Chairman of Parliamentary Christian Fellowship, Dr. Kodjoe Sumney.

The rest are Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, Founder of Salt and Light Ministries; Apostle Abraham Lamptey –Founder of Believers House of Worship International; Nene Kukrubour T. K. Agyemang, Chief of Dodowa; and Dr Mrs Akosuah Sumney, Vice President of Mission Africa Inc.

Dr Sumney called on the public to participate fully during the two activities to pray for the most prosperous continent in the world but yet the poorest in terms of its human and economic development.

He said Mission Africa’s strong advocacy, presence, and network abroad, especially in the USA, was paying off as most people of African origin were returning home, especially in Ghana.

“The promotion of the Year of Return and Beyond by the Mission has helped motivate some sons and daughters of African origin who have returned home to help develop the continent of their birth”.

Ghana, for instance has witnessed remarkable inflows from the diaspora through investment, humanitarian work, building churches in remote areas and schools.

GNA

