Akatsi South NPP parliamentary aspirant tours flood areas

Akatsi (VR), May 29, GNA – Mr Mawuli Ocloo Egos, the parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Akatsi South, has expressed sympathy to victims of last weekend’s rainstorm disaster within the constituency.

A six-year-old class two pupil, Foster Kuke, lost his life during the Saturday dawn rainstorm that hit the area, destroying the family building.

Some residents got injured while others lost their property.

Mr Ocloo and his team toured Wumeve-Torgbokope, Devime, Ahlepedo, Normegborkope, and Kpodzivi, among other areas on Tuesday to encourage the people and give them some hope.

He told the Ghana News Agency that the degree of destruction and injury to some individuals was unfortunate.

Mr Ocloo, also the Akatsi South Municipal Director, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), explained that the tour also offered him the opportunity to move the affected residents to a haven.

“Our outfit would do everything possible to mitigate the level of suffering of all affected residents. They should not give up, God knows best,” he said.

He disclosed that several houses and farms were destroyed during the downpour, which lasted for hours.

Some of the victims called for urgent assistance from the government, organisations and individuals to bring life back to normalcy.

