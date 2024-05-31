Supply only traditional, improved variety seeds, not GMOs   

By Edward Dankwah, GNA

Accra, May 31, GNA – Mr. Wepia Addo Awal Adugwala, National President, Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), has urged the Government to supply only traditional and improved variety seeds, not Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) ones under the Planting for Foods and Jobs 2.0 (PFJ 2.0).

He said the Association wanted only the traditional seeds developed by Ghanaian Scientists to be able to have control of the food system in Ghana.

The National President of PFAG was speaking at a stakeholder engagement workshop on the Planting for Foods and Jobs 2.0 in Accra.

The workshop sought to ensure that the Ministry of Foods and Agriculture (MOFA) addressed the feedback from the registration processes, aggregator processes, among others to benefit all farmers.

Mr Adugwala said there had been delay in the distribution of inputs, causing farmers to buy from the open market, which was costly, affecting the production of food for the country.

“The rainy season has started and MOFA is still registering farmers, it is part of the components, they need the database of the farmers, their farm sizes, collate them into a central system for identity.

“But when are we going to finish before the inputs are given to the farmers, it is a source of worry to us as farmers. We were thinking that looking at the time the Government could pilot this in some districts to get the inputs to the farmers on time,” he added.

The National President of PFAG said inflation was around 25 per cent with food inflation around 40 per cent, adding that if these inputs were not given to the farmers on time to be able to grow food, food inflation was likely to hit 50 per cent next year.

He said the Government was considering the introduction of insurance into the policy, stating that, “if you look at the value chain, if any of the actors’ default, it means that someone will have to lose in the process so the insurance will have to come in.”

Mr Adugwala said irrigation was crucial, emphasising that if farmers were supposed to produce onions, tomatoes and others, and there were not enough irrigation schemes to support, it would make it difficult for companies to provide insurance to farmers.

“So, we are hoping that while we are looking at the model, the Government should also look at the critical areas of mechanisation, providing irrigation facilities in the era of climate change which has impacted a lot on our activities”

“If we are talking about the successful execution of the PFJ 2.0, then the one village, one dam and other irrigation projects are very key to its success,” he added.

Mr. Charles Ayueboro Adana, a Representative from MOFA, said the Ministry began the PFJ initiative in 2017, which was an input subsidy-based programme, adding that it had been revised to a smart input credit as a result of the high cost of the subsidy to the Government.

He added that during the implementation, they realised that it focused mainly on small holder farmers to the neglect of large-scale commercial farmers.

The Representative from MOFA said the Ministry’s dream and mission was to graduate small holder farmers into possibly large scale and enable inclusivity.

He said the revision demanded for the need to design a Smart Credit System in collaboration with all their sector stakeholders, including processors, farmers, civil society organisations, development partners, financial institutions, research and academia, among others.

Mr Adana said the Ministry had deployed an online application which brought together all actors in the agriculture sector for easy coordination of the program and transparency.

He said the Ministry acknowledged that some challenges had been encountered, adding that it was normal for a programme, which was implemented in the first year.

