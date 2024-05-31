Female students encouraged to explore career opportunities in the military  

By Ibrahim Nurudeen, GNA

Tamale, May 31, GNA – The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has engaged with Senior High School (SHS) students in the Northern Region to encourage and educate female students on career opportunities within the GAF.

The students were drawn from the Tamale SHS, Ghana SHS, Islamic Science SHS, Business SHS, Northern School of Business, and Damongo SHS.

The engagement formed part of the nationwide schools’ tour to whip up the interest of female students to consider joining Combat and Combat Supporting Unit of the GAF.

It is funded by the Elsie Initiative Fund and supported by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.

Group Caption Theodora Agornyo, Gender Policy Advisor to the Chief of Defense Staff, GAF, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the engagement with the students in Tamale, said there was need for more women to occupy positions of influence and decision-making in the GAF.

She said “It doesn’t mean that we don’t have women in the Armed Forces. We have a lot of women in administration, hospitality, medical, legal and other places. However, we don’t have a lot of women in the Combat and Combat Supporting Unit. So, we are here to teach them or inform them about this unit and how they can enter to become leaders in the Armed Forces.”

She encouraged the students to work hard, be academic conscious and uphold a high sense of discipline as a means of qualification into the military service after completing school.

She said: “I am encouraging parents, teachers, policy implementors, the public and whoever has a say in a child’s life must know that times are no longer like the way it used to be where parents can insist for their girls to do a specific job.

“We want them to be allowed to explore other possibilities to venture into areas that are less known for women involvement so that they also become part of decision-making in the GAF and beyond.”

