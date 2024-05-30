Boys urged to show compassion to girls during menstruation

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Ativuta (V/R), May 30, GNA – Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, has implored boys to demonstrate kindness and empathy towards girls during menstruation.

She emphasised that menstruation, a natural physiological process experienced by females, can be quite challenging for girls, making it crucial for their boy counterparts to provide support rather than ridicule or mock them.

Madam Gomashie said this at an event to commemorating the Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD), where she visited about five schools in her constituency to distribute sanitary towels to the girls and educate them on menstrual hygiene.

These are the Preventive, Border M/A, SS Peter and Paul, Ativuta, and Hatsukope Junior High schools.

The girls’ education and empowerment advocate informed the pupils that menstruation was a natural occurrence and part of God’s design for females.

Madam Gomashie said once they had begun menstruating, they were capable of becoming pregnant through unprotected sex, and encouraged them to abstain from sexual activity and focus on their studies.

“In life, there are different seasons. This is your season for learning. Your season for engaging in sexual activities has not arrived yet. Learn to embrace your youth and allow yourselves to be guided,” she said.

“ Refrain from activities that may bring shame, but instead engage in activities that will make us proud.”

She commended the Period Aid Project, operated by The Ghanavi Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) for providing sanitary towels for the girls.

She said she had connected with another NGO to offer training on creating reusable menstrual products for safe and hygienic menstrual management.

That, she said, aimed at reducing the financial burden on families associated with purchasing expensive disposable pads.

“I am still advocating the removal of taxes on sanitary products, which contribute to their high costs. Until we receive a positive response from the government, we must find ways to address this issue,” Madam Gomashie said.

The event included informative sessions from NGOs such as Speak Out for Change- Ghana, healthcare professionals, and representatives from the Municipal Education Directorate.

The pupils, both boys and girls, received education on proper menstrual hygiene management, the correct usage of sanitary pads, dispelling stigmas surrounding menstruation, and promoting gender equality.

Madam Cecilia Dokli, the Girl Child Education Officer for Ketu South, stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that involving boys in the MHD commemoration was vital to unlearn past misconceptions and taboos about menstruation.

She said it was also to encourage them to adopt positive attitudes and behaviors to support their classmates, sisters, and future wives and daughters during menstruation.

Mr Joseph Edem Latse, the Head teacher of Preventive Basic School, urged the pupils to take the lessons seriously and recommended the incorporation of menstrual education into the curriculum.

Some of the girls expressed gratitude to the organizers for the sanitary pads and valuable lessons, acknowledging that those teachings had broadened their scope, which would have a lasting impact.

The World Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed on May 28 to highlight the importance of proper menstrual hygiene management, was initiated in 2013 and observed for the first time in 2014.

The theme for 2024 is: “Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld.”

