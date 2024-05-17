Ellembelle MP donates motorbikes to constituencies in Western Region 

By P.K.Yankey

Takoradi (W/R), May 17, GNA- The Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has donated brand new motorbikes to all the 17 constituencies in the Western Region towards the 2024 campaign.

Mr. Buah also donated an undisclosed sum of money to the orphan constituencies in the region to provide assistance in the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise.

These initiatives, aimed at supporting campaign activities during the election season, are to augment the Region’s efforts to recapture power come December 7.

He said these logistics would go a long way to equip the Constituencies in their campaign efforts.

GNA

