Academia-industry collaboration vital for skilled workforce – President Akufo-Addo 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, May 30, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says it is essential that industry supports Ghana’s educational development through funding and active participation.

Weighing in on the relevance of such collaboration, especially between the technical universities and industry, the President explained that such commitment was critical to drive innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Our technical universities play a crucial role in fostering innovation and bridging the gap between theory and practice.

“By engaging with industry partners, they ensure their research aligns with real-world challenges, enhancing students’ educational experiences and providing businesses with cutting-edge insights,” the President noted, in an address at the Third Applied Research Conference of Technical Universities in Ghana (ARCTUG 2024) in Sunyani on Wednesday.

Innovation and entrepreneurship, he said, were necessary for national development, therefore, “we must work together to harness our intellectual, technical, and financial resources to overcome challenges and seize opportunities”.

President Nana Akufo-Addo affirmed his administration’s commitment to creating a robust educational system that harnessed a skilled workforce ready for future demands.

The Government remained focused on advancing education and research, he added, pointing to the substantial investments in research and book allowances.

He underscored the need for technical educational institutions to serve as breeding grounds for new ideas, incubators for young talent, and laboratories for technological advancements.

“By focusing on applied research, technical universities can bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, thus contributing directly to industry and societal needs.

“Universities, especially technical universities, should evolve and adapt to the changing dynamics of the global economy,” he stated.

The President highlighted the need for curricula that were not only relevant but also anticipatory of future trends and demands.

“This involves nurturing a culture of critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving among students,” he noted.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

