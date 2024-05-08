62 applicants register at Nkwanta South

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), May 8, GNA – Sixty-two registrants received their identity cards after the initial jerky start of the limited registration exercise on the first day at the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, which saw a massive students’ turnout.

The number comprised 27 people recorded at the Electoral Commission Office centre and 15 from Old Agou in the municipality.

Mr Eworho Kowau, the first applicant, was able to acquire his card at about 1400 hours after spending seven hours at the Electoral Commission office in the municipality due to verification challenges.

Mr Alfred Amedeka, the Electoral Commission Officer, Nkwanta South, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, confirmed that challenges with the online and biometric data capturing of applicants affected the process on the first day of the process.

He said the second day began smoothly and he believed many applicants would be registered going forward.

Most of the people present were students from the municipal senior high schools, who just turned 18 years, conveyed to the centre by the two major political parties (New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress) in Nkwanta South.

Some of the applicants were unhappy with the process after spending the entire day at the centre, with the few who had the opportunity to register sharing their excitement to participate in the December polls.

GNA

