Techiman Municipality Sees Major Road Network Improvements

By Jerry Azanduna/Janice Quandzie

Techiman (BE/R) May 20, GNA- Residents in the Techiman Municipality are feeling relieved as the Municipality undergoes a significant transformation in its road network.

The road network, once a hindrance to social, economic, and political activities, has been vastly improved, connecting communities and facilitating the flow of trade and commerce.

Mr. Martin Adjei Mensah-Korsah, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, said the initiative aims to develop the community and make it more accessible to visitors, tourists, education, health, and agriculture.

The enhanced road network has opened the area, enabling the sectors to connect and engage in activities that promote growth and better serve their clients, he said.

According to Mr. Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, the Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), the improved road network was crucial to enhance security by facilitating the allocation of individuals and property and enable the Assembly to efficiently collect property rates and other taxes to aid in the development of the Municipality and its surroundings.

In addition to the road network improvements, plans were underway to repair faulty streetlights and establish a comprehensive drainage system to prevent flooding in the area, he said and urged all road users to recognize the importance of protecting the roads, emphasizing the need to adhere to designated speed limits to prevent damage to the road infrastructure.

Mr. Gyarko said government continued to prioritize the well-being of its citizens, and the improvements in Techiman Municipality were a testament to its commitment to fostering growth and development, enhanced road network, improved security, and comprehensive drainage system as Techiman was poised for a brighter future, and its residents were eagerly looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.

