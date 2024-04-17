Youth in Bono East urged to eschew politics of insults

Jerry Azanduna/Janice Quandzie, GNA

Techiman (BE/R), April 17, GNA – Mr Unas Owusu, Bono East Regional Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has advised the youth to desist from politics of insults and seek the growth of the area since they are the driving force for development.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman in the Bono East Region, he said there was the need to maintain peace before, during and after the general election.

He urged the youth to consider the interests of the region and the nation in general rather than pursuing their parties’ parochial interests.

Mr Owusu said politics was not bad, but the manner in which some party members allowed themselves to be manipulated by the leaders did not augur well for peace and unity.

He observed that politics of insults was detrimental and continued to jeopardise the lives of many and urged the people to focus more on creating avenues to develop their communities and enhance their wellbeing.

He asked the youth to value their lives and ensure that they stayed protected before, during and after the general election by avoiding unnecessary confrontations.

