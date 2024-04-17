European Union in Ghana to mark Europe Month with annual partnership dialogue  

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, April 17, GNA –The European Union in Ghana and the Government will hold their annual partnership dialogue on May 6, 2024, as part of Europe Month.

The dialogue, to be chaired by Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, helps to assess the progress made on issues such as trade, security, and sustainable development, to deepen Ghana-EU relations even further in the coming years.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, EU Ambassador, speaking at the launch on Europe Month, said the annual meeting brings together the Ambassadors of EU Member States accredited to Ghana, with representatives of the various Government institutions.

He said the Europe Month would feature an exciting line-up of events focusing on Youth and Skills Development in the European Union-Ghana partnership

The Ambassador said the Europe Month events include a boxing exhibition between the EU Ambassador and Ghanaian boxing icon Azumah Nelson, on May 4, 2024, at the Bukom Boxing Arena on the theme: “Diplo-Rumble.”

“This event will showcase the boxing talent of young athletes in Bukom while promoting youth empowerment through sports,” he added.

He said the annual Europe Day Reception, which would be held on May 9, 2024 at the EU Ambassador’s Residence, remained one of the largest diplomatic gatherings in Accra.

This year’s edition will showcase the strength of EU-Ghana relations in an evening filled with top entertainment and music performances.

He said the reception would enjoy the participation of senior Ghanaian Ministers and officials, the diplomatic corps based in Accra, traditional rulers, development partners, private sector representatives, civil society, and other key partners.

Mr Razaaly said the activities in May would conclude with a networking reception on May 24 to celebrate the Europe- Ghana partnership on Education and Skills.

He said the EU-Ghana Pact for Skills Programme was a landmark agreement that signified a partnership between the EU and Ghana to invest in the future of Ghanaian youth.

“A scholarship fair will display a variety of exciting scholarship programmes offered by European universities,” he added.

He said the fair would be an excellent opportunity for ambitious Ghanaian students to explore options for pursuing higher education in Europe.

