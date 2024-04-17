PNC executives breakaway to form new Party  

By Christopher Arko

Accra, April 17 GNA – Eleven members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the People’s National Convention (PNC) have broken away from the Party to form a new Party – the People’s National Party (PNP).

The breakaway follows their disagreement with a High Court ruling on April 8, which affirmed the suspension of Janet Nabla, the General Secretary of the PNC due to allegations of gross misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence, while reinstating David Apasera as the Party’s leader.

A statement released on April 8, 2024, said the court’s ruling brought to an end the three-year leadership crisis that had negatively impacted the Party

During a press briefing in Accra, Mr Sulemana Seidu, Interim General Secretary of the PNP, explained the reasons for leaving the PNC, saying the Party could not function under a leader “lacking integrity and credibility”.

“It is with great sadness that we announce our decision to leave the People’s National Convention (PNC) and form our own party, the People’s National Party (PNP). The decision to depart from the PNC comes as a result of the fact that we disagree with the ruling of the high court of 8th April 2024 for reinstating individuals whom we believe were rightfully dismissed from leadership positions due to financial malfeasance and misconduct.

“We, the members of the National Executive Committee, representing 11 out of 16 regions, disagree with the ruling. We cannot in good conscience allow individuals lacking integrity and credibility to govern our Party, especially when the legacy of our founder, Dr. Hilla Limann, is one of sacrifice without blemish.

“As we approach the pivotal elections of 2024, we recognise that credibility is paramount. Our Party, the People’s National Party, will uphold the values of honesty, integrity, and transparency. We will not compromise on these principles, nor shall we allow the tarnishing of our founder’s legacy by individuals with stained hands,” he stated.

Mr Seidu asked for the continued support of Ghanaians as they embarked on the new journey, adding that they would uphold the legacy of integrity and honesty demonstrated by Dr. Hilla Limann and work tirelessly to serve the best interests of the nation.

They also unveiled the interim executives of PNP with Janet Nabla appointed as the Party’s National Chairman.

The others are Vice Chairman, Francis Oppong; General Secretary, Sulemana Seidu; Deputy Secretary, Abdul Kadri Issah; National Organiser, Francis Daasu; Deputy Organiser, Faustina Anane, Treasurer, Jessica Aputare; Deputy Treasurer, Zakaria Mohammed; National Women’s Organiser, Patience Lamisi Adams; Deputy Women’s Organiser, Sandra Adepa; National Youth Organiser, Muniru S. Mohammed; Deputy Youth Organiser, Bright Foto and the Communication Secretary, Samuel Ayesu.

GNA

