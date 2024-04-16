World Vision Ghana praised for advancing development in Agortime-Ziope District  

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Agorhokpo (V/R), April 16, GNA- Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has commended World Vision Ghana for its numerous interventions in improving the quality of life of the people in Agortime-Ziope District of the Volta Region.

He stated that World Vision had proven over the years that it was a worthy development partner in promoting socio-economic development by its dedication to enhancing human life and dignity via a variety of initiatives.

Dr Letsa gave the commendation when he joined Madam Laura Del Valle, Country Director of World Vision Ghana, to commission water, sanitation, and hygiene, as well as educational facilities built by the organisation in certain communities in the Agotime-Zoipe District.

He said the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) was honoured to be affiliated with World Vision Ghana’s worthwhile course as its policies and programmes had produced remarkable outcomes, promoting people’s quality of life.

Dr Letsa emphasised that as development partners, the VRCC was interested in the organisation’s efforts because its cooperation with various assemblies would hasten the needed development.

The Minister pleaded with everyone to refrain from open defecation in the communities, citing the numerous health risks associated with it and the maxim that “the sooner we put a stop to it, the better it is.”

He urged the beneficiary communities, institutions and schools of the WASH facilities to ensure adequate maintenance of them to increase their life span and also to ensure optimum utilisation and subsequent benefit from them for purposes of improving the lives of the people.

The facilities included eight solar-powered water systems, equipped with numerous standpipes and taps in eight communities serving five schools and five health facilities, and nine institutional toilets including six water closets for health facilities and three KVIPs for schools.

The rest are, five multi-purpose information poles to enhance communication in five communities, and pavilions as child and youth resource centres in four communities to offer a safe and secure environment for children to learn.

The beneficiary communities included Segbale, Asafokope, Agorhokpo, Sarakope, Sileandre, Keyime, Dohia, Yevi, Kpetoe, Akpokope, Afegame and Wedzedeke.

Madam Laura Del Valle, Country Director of World Vision Ghana said they were pleased with the progress they had made as a team in empowering communities and attaining sustainable development for all.

She expressed excitement about carrying on their cooperation with the different authorities in order to guarantee a better future for the children of Agortime-Ziope District.

The country director tasked the communities to oversee the facilities and make sure they were kept up so they could continue to benefit them and the children for a long time.

Togbe Nene Nuer Keteku IV, the Paramount Chief of the Agortime Traditional Area, also praised World Vision Ghana for its intervention initiatives that had advanced the community’s development.

Madam Emilia Adzimah, District Chief Executive for Agortime-Ziope, said the assembly and the communities within the area had benefited from the organisation’s initiatives.

She said the perennial water challenges were unbearable as the situation affected socio-economic well-being of the people and that it was therefore, heartwarming World Vision had come to provide service to the people in those areas.

The DCE said the assembly was open to more collaboration to accelerate the development of the district and persuaded development partners to give the area serious consideration for business.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

