WOM sensitises women leaders in Nabdam on NHIS benefit packages

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Bolgatanga, April 18, GNA – The Widows and Orphans Movement (WOM), a non-governmental organisation, in collaboration with ActionAid Ghana, has sensitised women leaders in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region on the benefits of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

At a workshop held in Bolgatanga, the women leaders and some Assembly members of the district were exposed to the history of the NHIS, the mission and vision of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), the benefits on the NHIS, the NHIS Exclusion List, and new innovative policies.

The engagement aimed at equipping them with the requisite knowledge about NHIS coverage to guide them in accessing health care services while empowering them to take advantage of available opportunities for vulnerable people in their communities.

The leaders, drawn from various communities in the district, including Zanlerigu, Pelungu, Sakoti, Nangodi, and Kongo, among others, were also taken through ways they could secure support for vulnerable people in their families and communities through the Department of Social Welfare.

The sensitisation formed part of WOM’s efforts to promote the rights of women by increasing their knowledge on social protection policies in the country.

Ms Fati Abigail Abdulai, the Executive Director of WOM, speaking to the media after the workshop, indicated that, having worked with the women groups for years now, they identified a gap in knowledge about the benefit package of the NHIS as their major concern.

She said considering the significance of the NHIS in health care delivery, it was important that they were sensitised.

“We, as the Widows and Orphans Movement are always looking out for the vulnerable, and most of our people fall under the exemption category, but because they don’t know, they don’t take advantage of it, but now that they have become aware of the benefit packages of the NHIS, they can benefit,”, she added.

The Executive Director emphasised that the sensitisation of the leaders would have a ripple effect since these leaders would in turn educate their members and other people in their respective communities, particularly the vulnerable, to be well positioned in the use of NHIS to access health care services.

Mr Mohammed Awudu, District Manager of the NHIA for the Nabdam and Talensi districts and facilitator of the workshop, called on all subscribers who had not renewed their cards and those yet to register to take the opportunity to do so.

Mr Gabriel Azagsa Apobona, District Officer, Department of Social Welfare, Nabdam, indicated that the department was committed to helping the vulnerable in society and urged the women to reach out to the department for assistance when the need arose.

Madam Veronica Segriah, Sotabab, Women Group Leader, expressed gratitude to the organisation for the exposure to a lot of things on the NHIS and pledged to educate her members.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

