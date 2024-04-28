Verna Natural Mineral Water: Overall winner of 2023 Ghana Beverage Awards 

By Albert Allotey

Accra, April 28, GNA – Verna Natural Mineral Water, has been adjudged the overall winner of the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) 2023 as the product of the year.

Other 20 categories of products, which received awards were Vitalmilk Energy, Koa Natural Cocoa Fruit Juice, Reign Baobab and Hibiscus, Adonko Bitters, Voltic Natural Mineral Water, Bel Cola, Jonnie Walker, Orijin RTD, Bailey Irish Cream, Heineken, Reign Rum, and Smirnoff, among others

Senator Benedict Murray-Bruce, Chairman, Silverbird Group, and the guest of honour of the occasion in a speech, congratulated the Global Media Alliance (GBA) for organsing the programme to showcase and promote Ghanaian business.

He urged Ghanaians to patronize products produced by the indigenous companies to boost the economy and to create job opportunities, instead of having more preference for foreign products.

Senator Murray-Bruce called on the government to strengthen the borders by paying attention to products that were being brought into the country to protect the local industries.

“The cedi cannot be stable against the foreign currencies – the euro, dollar, and pound if you have an open-door policy that allows any product into the country. You must protect your borders and the cedi,” he stated.

Mr Murray-Bruce said: “Ghana is a great brand. You must use what you have to develop your economy. When foreigners come here let them eat your local food and drink your beverages first, if not; let them drink African beverages next before theirs.

“This would help promote tourism, support the beverage industry and enhance the growth of the economy.”

The Senator commended Ghanaians for their great hospitality and the peace in the country, saying, “You criticize yourselves and the Government, but see the kind of things happing in the rest of Africa and you will be so happy and proud to be a Ghanaian.”

Mr Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister, Tourism, Art, and Culture, lauded the GBA for sustaining the programme since its inception, saying that the beverage industry could not be under-rated for its contribution to job creation and revenue generation.

“The Nana Akufo-Addo government has made it a point to make the tourism industry the number contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Growth and in doing so, we will need your support while we create the enabling environment for tourists’ attraction to enhance our economy,” he said.

Mr Ernest Boateng, Group Chief Executive Officer, Global Media Alliance in a welcoming address, said the beverage industry played a critical role in the socio-economic growth of any nation and contributed significantly to revenue generation for nation building through creation of jobs and provision of service, among others.

“This gives us great pleasure to offer a platform such as the Ghana Beverage Awards that encourages communication and networking among Ghana beverages industry enthusiasts whilst giving major players and stakeholders the chance to exchange ideas for the growth of the industry,” he said.

Mr Boateng applauded the industry players for their community-based recycling and waste management initiatives, which had led to educating and sensitizing consumers on meaningful waste management and supporting the sustainability agenda of local beverage manufacturers.

“In recognition of the remarkable efforts of the beverage industry players towards the attainment of a more sustainable future, the GBA this year incorporated the Sustainability Champion of the Year category into its catalog of categories to identify and reward their relentless efforts in this regard,” he stated.

“As we celebrate the achievement of the beverage industry, let us celebrate our shared commitment to building a more sustainable future,” he concluded.

GNA

