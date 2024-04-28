Anomabo Traditional Council braces itself in renewed development drive  

By Prince Acquah

Anomabo (C/R), April 28, GNA – The Anomabo Traditional Council has outdoored three new special committees to facilitate a holistic and sustained development in a renewed drive to transform the 64-community ancient coastal city over the next 20 years.

The committees will be responsible for developing policies, ensuring compliance, and generating revenue for development purposes.

They include the Finance and Business Committee which will work with the youth and experts from Anomabo to enhance business development and revenue generation and the Lands and Natural Resources Committee tasked to ensure the judicious use of land and water resources and protection of the environment and its natural resources.

The Development Planning Committee is responsible for the long term development of Anomabo including facilitating the construction of a tertiary institution, a hospital, roads and CHPS compounds in all 64 communities for Anomabo in the next 15 to 20 years.

The committees were outdoored at the quarterly traditional council meeting on Friday, which was presided over by Nana Baffoe IV, Krontihen of Anomabo Traditional Area on behalf of Kantamanto Amonu XI, Paramount Chief of the area.

The meeting also saw the introduction of two new chiefs; Nana Essuman Ababio, Buranamoa Odzikro and Nana Kofi Amentuw I, Mputohen of the Anomabo Traditional Area.

Nana Offisaa XIV, Mankrado of Anomabo Traditional Area, who introduced the new committees, maintained that it was time Anomabo took its destiny into its own hands and developed.

He stressed the need to take critical steps to generate revenue for development and not wait on government, else they would continue to lag behind.

For instance, he insisted that they had to grow beyond appealing for funds to celebrate their Festival, Okyir.

“We want to change our concept of governance as chiefs, working with one mind and purpose for a new direction.

“We need to be independent and not allow politicians to take us for granted,” he noted.

Nana Offissaa proposed a total transformation of the chief’s palace into a state-of-the-art facility to attract tourists.

Later, the leadership of the Council proposed an insurance scheme for all chiefs and appealed to the chiefs to commit to the policy and enjoy the benefits.

For his part, Nana Baffoe entreated the committees to work with utmost dedication, truth, unity, and honesty to expedite the development of the city.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

