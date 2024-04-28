Tema residents want precision on ending dumsor soon 

By Zainab Abdul-Hamid /Kristodia Otibu Asiedu

Tema, April 27, GNA – Some residents in Tema Community One have called for clarity and a timeline from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on its announcement of ending the erratic power supply soon, popularly known as ‘dumsor’.

Mr Herbert Krapa, the ECG Board Chairman, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Energy, assured Ghanaians on April 24 this year, that the “dumsor challenges will be over in a few days,” noting that the government has taken measures to ensure a stable power supply for consumers.

Reacting to this, Mr Justice Osei, a resident, told the Ghana News Agency that it was important for the ECG to provide clarity and precision in addressing the power issue.

He said the persistent power outages were unbearable and affecting their lives particularly during the night when sleep becomes difficult because of the excessive heat.

“We need clarity from the authorities; a few days could mean weeks, even months; we deserve a concrete date for the solving of this ongoing problem,” he said.

Madam Emmanuella Addo, a provision shop owner, expressed hope that the Board Chairman of the ECG would keep to his words and resolve the issue as soon as possible.

She said “dumsor” was affecting her work because the unexpected power cuts gave little room for effective planning of routines to prevent provisions that needed refrigeration from going bad.

Mr Kwame Appiah, a tailor, said the load-shedding had made it difficult for him to meet his time target production of clients’ clothing.

He said it would be good if the issue was resolved soon and permanently to help improve business quality.

GNA

