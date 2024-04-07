Venerable Bain-Doodu inducted as 10th Dean of Saint Nicholas Seminary in Cape Coast  

B y J. K. Nabary, GNA

Cape Coast (C/R), April 07, GNA – Venerable Joseph Justice Bain-Doodu, has been inducted as the 10th Dean of the St Nicholas Seminary in Cape Coast.

His investiture, held at the premises of the Seminary, was graced by Most Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, Archbishop and Primate of the Anglican Church of the Province of West Africa (CPWA), Cape Coast Diocese of the Anglican Church, Members of the Board of Trustees, Governing Council, Family members and the St. Nicholas Community.

The Board of Trustees and the Governing Council Seminary at a joint meeting on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the Seminary, unanimously approved Venerable Bain-Doodu as Dean of the Seminary.

As part of the ceremony, Right Rev. Dr Victor Reginald Attah, Bishop of the Cape Coast Dioceses who presented the new Dean to the congregation and faculty members of the Seminary Community, pledged to always assist him in executing his duties to ensure effective growth of the Seminary.

Most Rev. Ben-Smith who is also Chairman of Board of Trustees of the Seminary, on behalf of the Board, Internal Province of Ghana and the Seminary community administered the investiture and inducted the new Dean into office.

He led the Venerable Bain-Doodu to answer and testify his faith in the presence of the congregation and made declarations touching his calling.

Most Rev. Ben-Smith presented to Venerable Bain-Doodu, a Holy Bible, a token of his authority and a symbol of his office which offers him authority as the head of the Seminary.

“You must remember that your call is to lead and serve the seminary, and not lord it over people, you must be firm and fair in the discharge of your duties and also minister discipline, but not forgetting mercy; that when the Chief Shepherd shall appear you may receive the never-fading crown of glory”, he stated.

Venerable Bain-Doodu in a brief remark stated that he was inwardly moved by the Holy Spirit to take up the new office, to serve God for the promotion of his glory and for edifying of his people, adding that he was persuaded and determined by God’s Grace to instruct and lead the Seminary in no other way.

He expressed his profound gratitude to God Almighty, the Board of Trustees, the Governing Council for the honour than him and pledged to discharge his duties accordingly to the glory of God and humanity.

Venerable Bain-Doodu was born on September 4th, 1956, and started his basic school education at the Roman Catholic Mixed School at Ajumako Entumbil.

He obtained the school certificate ordinary Level in 1977 and G.C.E, Advance Level in 1979 from the St. Teresas Minor Seminary.

He has vast professional training in higher education, including Canon Law and Theology, holds Master of Law in Canon Law (Cardiff University), United Kingdom, Master of Education (University of Cape Coast) Diploma in Church Management with Distinction, (Westhill College of High Education-Birmingham, UK), Certificate in Anglican Communion studies (United College of Ascension, Birmingham, UK.

In Education; he held positions including Central Regional Human Resource Management and Development Head, Cape Coast Metro HRMED Unit Head, Acting Central Regional Manager of Anglican Schools, District Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service and Circuit Supervisor of Schools in Effutu Municipality.

Venerable Bain-Doodu is an Anglican priest with a wealth of pastoral skills and experience who has ministered in several Churches in Ghana and overseas, as well as holding responsible positions in Anglican Diocese of Cape Coast and the Church of the Province of West Africa.

His good interpersonal relationship and communication skills are the qualities that had earned him the opportunity to represent the Church at international meetings for the Church of the Province of West Africa and the Anglican communique.

He has served as the Provincial Clerical Secretary of the Church of the CPWA and a member of the Law and Religion Scholars Network, UK.

He is married to Mrs. Elizabeth Bain-Doodu with seven children.

