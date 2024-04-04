US destroys Houthi drones and missile targeting destroyer

Washington, Apr. 4, (dpa/GNA) – The US armed forces said they destroyed two drones and a missile launched by Iran-backed Houthi militants and targeting a US destroyer in the Red Sea on Wednesday.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) and destroyer USS Gravely on Wednesday morning “successfully engaged and destroyed one inbound anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) and two unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists from Yemen towards USS Gravely in the Red Sea,” the command said.

“There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition, or commercial ships,” it said in a statement.

CENTCOM forces also destroyed a mobile surface-to-air missile system in Houthi controlled territory after determining they” presented a threat to U.S. and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region,” the command continued.

The Islamist militia has vowed to attack ships in the Red Sea linked to Israel. However, many of the vessels that have come under fire have no connection to the country.

The Houthis say they want to force an end to the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, which followed the unprecedented massacre by the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas in Israel on October 7.

Because of the continuing Houthi attacks, major shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe and sailing around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope instead.

Several Western countries, including the United States and Britain, have launched operations to protect ships in the region in response to the Houthi attacks.

The European Union has also launched a military operation to secure merchant shipping in the Red Sea, one of the most important shipping routes for world trade.

GNA

