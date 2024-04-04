Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII inaugurates Anyako-Konu Youth Club  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anyako-Konu (VR), April 4, GNA-Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, the ‘Dufia’ of Anyako-Konu and Paramount Chief of Amugo-Wego Traditional Area, in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region, has inaugurated a youth club in the area.

Named ‘Anyako-Konu Youth Club Association’ the Club, among others, was aimed at connecting young people in the communities through volunteerism and outreach, which would enable them to understand how people with different beliefs coexist in society.

Togbi Dzokoto Gligui VII, who is also the Head of the ‘Bate Clan,’ in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, stated that the initiative would help the young ones develop their personal and interpersonal skills.

“Other aims of the club are to help create opportunities for the youth to discover and express their abilities and skills by empowering them in decision-making,” he stated.

Togbi Dzokoto Gligui, who also served as the life patron and sponsor of the Association, disclosed that the objective was to build self-esteem and self-confidence in rescuing the youth from violence as well as protecting their rights.

He also urged the youth within the area to join the Club “because it will boost academic performance and improve socio-emotional well-being as well as build valuable skills and networks among the youths.”

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life of young people through positive youth development in a safe and supportive environment that will encourage the youth to become active, productive, and responsible in society,” he added.

A football gala competition was also held among four football clubs from Anyako-Konu, Lashibi, Woe, and Adortri communities at Anyako-Konu to create the Club’s Awareness.

Anyako-Konu Football Club, who emerged as winners of the competition, received a trophy and a cash amount from Togbi Dzokoto Gligui whilst other teams were also awarded an undisclosed amount of money for their participation.

