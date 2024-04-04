US defence secretary tells Israel of outrage at Gaza aid worker deaths

Tel Aviv/Washington, Apr. 4, (dpa/GNA) – US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin “expressed his outrage” at Israel’s deadly attack on volunteers in the Gaza Strip in a conversation with his Israeli counterpart, an Austin spokesman said.

During the phone call with Yoav Gallant, Austin “stressed the need to immediately take concrete steps to protect aid workers and Palestinian civilians in Gaza after repeated coordination failures with foreign aid groups,” US Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder said late Wednesday.

Austin urged Gallant “to conduct a swift and transparent investigation” into the deadly incident, in which seven employees of the aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed on Monday. He called for the results to be shared publicly and those responsible to be held accountable.

The tragic incident has deepened concerns about a potential Israeli military operation in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, Austin told his counterpart. He emphasized the need to ensure the evacuation of Palestinian civilians and the import of humanitarian aid.

Austin also reaffirmed US support for Israel’s defence against a range of regional threats.

Gallant’s office said that the Israeli defence minister had stressed during the talks that a thorough investigation into the tragic incident was already under way. The results will be shared with allies and lessons learnt will be implemented, it said.

Gallant reiterated his regret over the deaths of the volunteers and expressed his condolences to the families. He also said that Israel wanted to work closely with partner countries and aid organizations to ensure the import and distribution of aid to the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli defence minister also spoke with Austin about plans to expand the war against the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas, with the aim of destroying its remaining battalions and military capabilities.

The hostage issue and the threat to Israel from Iran and its allies were also discussed.

GNA

