Gender Ministry, stakeholders to investigate Nungua child marriage  

Accra, April 4, GNA- The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has stated that it will collaborate with relevant stakeholders to investigate the marriage of a traditional chief priest and a 12-year-old girl.

The priest, 63-year-old Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse of the Nungua Traditional Area, drew protests by marrying the 12-year-old in a customary ceremony.

“The Ministry reiterates its commitment to work closely with the Ghana Police Service and all relevant stakeholders to conduct thorough investigations into the alleged child marriage,” it said in a statement.

The statement comes after the public outcry over the marriage ceremony, which took place in Nungua, a suburb of Accra, on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

The Ministry said the outcry was a demonstration of the “high sense of understanding, recognition, and promotion of children’s rights by the country and her people.”

It stated that it would prioritise the child’s interests while respecting the local culture within the confines of the law.

The Ministry further stated that the Social Welfare Department would ensure that the child’s interests are protected during investigations.

“The Ministry remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting human rights, particularly the rights of children and vulnerable individuals in our society”, it said.

GNA

