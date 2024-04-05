US Beauty Queen to speak at Africa Peace, Investment and Tourism Summit in Accra

Accra, April 05, GNA – United States Beauty Queen Keerah Yeowang will address this year’s Africa Peace, Investment & Tourism Summit in Ghana.

The annual event, scheduled from 15th to 17th April 2024, is a convergence of visionaries, change makers of Peace, Security and Investments from within the continent of Africa and the diaspora.

The Reigning Ms Midwest Galaxy, 2024 will be among key personalities, including Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Nigeria, who will address the Summit.

The Summit will also feature the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr John Dramani Mahama, a former President of Ghana, Mr. Benjamin Aduli of Nigeria, and Dr. Sonny Allison, and others.

The keynote address by Bishop Kukah will be on the theme: “Peace and Security – A Panacea For Africa’s Underdevelopment”.

Yeowang is an entrepreneur and professional makeup artist who launched her own beauty brand, Poshmetics Cosmetics, to inspire self confidence in women and teen girls through makeup and beyond.

The leading beauty brand is recognised worldwide for its cutting-edge highlighter.

In her career as an independent image, beauty, and etiquette consultant, Yeowang aims to inspire self-esteem and self-confidence in teen girls and women through make-up and beyond.

Additionally, she seeks to serve women in all seasons of life, including corporate executives and community leaders.

She has written blogs and appeared on both radio and television programmes.

The Summit, organised by the David Douglas Leadership Forum (DDLF) in partnership with the Office of the Ga Mantse – HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II (President of Ga Traditional Council), is to unite diverse stakeholders with a focus on fostering Peace, Investment and Tourism in Africa.

From its inception a couple of years ago, the primary objective of the Summit has been to cultivate a positive and inclusive environment, inspiring and empowering individuals and communities, vis a vis nations, and by extension, the entire continent of Africa, to contribute to a future marked by Peace and Security, Prosperity and Sustainable development.

This year’s Summit, to be held at the Accra International Conference Center (ICC), will serve as a vital platform for stakeholders to foster collaboration and identify investment opportunities, as well as tourism potentials, that can drive economic growth, job creation, and overall community development.

Community, political and business leaders will be given the opportunity to showcase their unique potentials and engage investors to explore possibilities for industrialization and economic growth, ultimately leading to increased employment and decrease the unemployment rate on the continent.

This year’s event is expected to be the largest ever, with more countries in Africa, such as South Africa, Mali, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo and Republic of Benin being represented.

Others are Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Cameroon, Kenya, Uganda, and Niger.

Being an African event with a global reach, The United States of America, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago would be collaborating to make the Summit grand and memorable, a news brief said.

It said beyond economic considerations, the Summit underscored the vital impact of leadership in championing peace and community development, with breakout sessions and speeches by seasoned speakers, inspiring participants to become catalysts for positive change in their communities and nations.

The Summit will place spotlight on the pivotal roles of creative arts in bridging cultural differences and promoting social cohesion.

It does not only emphasise economic and leadership roles and contributions, but also recognises the significance of tourism and cultural exchange, by promoting the rich cultural heritage of the African continent.

It seeks to strengthen Regional unity, collaboration, innovation, and knowledge transfer.

Other organising partners are Enlightening and Empowering People with Disabilities in Africa (EEPD Africa), Luxurious Living USA, SunRays Group – Nigeria, Maurya Infotech Services – India, and K-Pentag LLC – Finland.

GNA

