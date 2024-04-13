University of Energy and Natural Resources unveils SATCOM certification course

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, April 13, GNA – Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources at the weekend unveiled a Professional Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Certification course at the university to address the growing demands of the global satellite communications industry.

By offering this certification, the university would position graduates and learners at the forefront of a field crucial to modern and advancing technologies within the Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Industry.

Prof Asare-Bediako launching the course at a ceremony held at the university’s main campus in Sunyani, said SATCOM marked a significant milestone for the institution as the world was geared towards equipping many people with hands-on skills to solve problems and to create businesses.

With its design and vision, the VC explained the curriculum was not just a course of study, but a beacon of innovation for Ghana and beyond, saying “it marks a pioneering endeavour in Ghana, meticulously tailored to address the growing demands of the global satellite communications industry.

“Our curriculum is comprehensive, integrating theoretical knowledge with practical skills, and is specifically designed to equip candidates with the expertise necessary to thrive in this cutting-edge domain,”Prof Asare-Bediako stated.

That initiative aligned with the University’s overarching mission, which is to foster the development of human resources and skills essential for addressing society’s critical energy and natural resource challenges, while conducting interdisciplinary academic research and outreach programmes spanning engineering, science, economics, and environmental policy.

He said the significance of the course could not be overstated in an era where information was power and connectivity paramount, saying satellite communications served as the backbone of global networking.

“This course will cultivate professionals equipped not only with the technical expertise but also with the innovative and entrepreneurial mindset to leverage satellite technology for socio-economic development, aligning with the attainment of SDGs goals four, eight and nine.

“Our graduates will constitute the human resources propelling the advancement of a connected and knowledgeable society,” Prof Asare-Bediako indicated.

Highlighting the programme, Mr Nana Ekow Nkwa Sey, the Project Co-Lead at the University, explained the course designed was based on Global VSAT Forum (GVF) standard, explaining that the GVF training courses and certification were established global standard for satellite communication skills, covering operations, installations, and maintenance of VSAT mobile/SNG satellite terminals, and SATCOM industry.

