Uncompleted fencing of Ada SHS aiding student sneak-outs  

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu, GNA

Big-Ada, April 7, GNA – Nene Tetteh Osabutey Lanuer Okumo IV, the Divisional Chief of the Dangmebiawer Clan of the Ada Traditional Area, said some students of the Ada Senior High School (ADASCO) sneak out to town at night due to the lack of funds to complete the school fence.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, he said the school authorities notified him of the activities of some commercial motor riders (okada boys) who used to pick up some of the students, especially the females, to town at night.

“I remember when the old students were completing the fence-wall, some okada guys came in trying to stop them, but it took the intervention of the police to stop the okada guys. Later, they came to pull down a portion of the wall, but the old students were also very resilient, and so they were able to continue to a portion,” the Chief said.

Nene Okumo advised the students against the act because such behaviours could have negative effects on their future and cautioned the okada riders to desist from the unlawful practice.

He appealed to organisations and old students to support the project to get the school walled to enhance discipline and security as well as prevent encroachers from taking over portions of the land.

Nene Okumo said the school land was under his clan and he would support the fencing project with some cement to speed up its completion.

Mr Carlos Ackwer, the Chairman, ADASCO Old Students Association (Nimeli), said the old students single-handedly embarked on the walling project since 2018 upon advice from a headmaster.



One of the old students, Dr. Nii Kotei Djanie, a former Council of State member, helped to push the project as well as support from the PTA.

The fencing has become even more important following a recent incident of two of the students sneaking out and getting drowned in an attempt to fetch water.

Meanwhile, a visit by the GNA to the school saw portions of the land already encroached on by some private developers.

The southern part of the school has a dwarf wall, which aids the students to sneak out to town.

GNA

