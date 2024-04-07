Agona West NDC PC pledges support for Swedru Masquerades  

By James Esuon, GNA

Agona Swedru (C/R), April 7, GNA – Mrs Ernestina Ofori Dangbey, the Agona West Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised financial and material support to the Swedru Masqueraders’ group for cultural and economic transformation in the area.

Mrs Dangbey said her ambition to offer support to the group was because their activities seemed to have stalled, although they were formed many years ago, over a long period as expected.

She said to see transformation in their activities, she had decided to extend financial assistance to them when elected as the Member of Parliament in the general election, to rebrand and help the group achieve the desired impact.

Mrs Dangbey gave the promise in her address at the annual festival celebration of the group at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

She said the Swedru Masquerade’s Group were formed before the Sekondi-Takoradi and Winneba groups, which had been rebranded and received massive transformation in their activities.

She urged the leaders and members of the group to rally behind the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party to win power in the December 7, 2024, polls, for a new NDC government to extend financial and material support to masquerades in Swedru.

She said the support would include uniforms and other logistics, to help them to become more attractive and vibrant.

Mrs Dangbey urged the group to ignore politicians who failed to care for their welfare after winning power, adding that they would soon rush to offer empty promises to them.

She said the 24 hour-economy policy outlined by the Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Mr John Mahama was a true game changer that would open more job avenues for the youth.

She reiterated the calls on the teeming unemployed youth to rally behind her and Mahama’s candidature to win massively in the December 7, polls.

