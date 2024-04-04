Tour guide urges maximisation of Krobo Mountain to boost tourism 

By Kamal Ahmed/GNA

Somanya (E/R), April 4, GNA – Mr Nanor Odidja Teye, a tour guide near Akuse Junction in the Eastern Region, says the Krobo mountain has significant tourism potential that can bring in revenue for the local assembly and the country.

He emphasised the importance of maximising the mountain’s potential for paragliding and other recreational activities to enhance tourism and generate income to spur economic growth and development.

He was speaking to Ghana News Agency in an interview on the sidelines of the Plau Kane, a mini festival held by the Plau Divisional Council in Somanya around Easter.

He stated that the 3.1-kilometre mountain has much to offer the country in terms of tourism opportunities, but it has been overlooked by state officials.

The top of the famous Tema-Akosombo Highway offers a breathtaking mountain panorama.

He said that the mountain could be utilised for paragliding, which would generate income for the nation and the overall development of the area.

He said, “People will travel great distances to parachute if a landing place is built, as I have been showing a lot of tourists the mountain’s numerous Krobo people’s archaeological remnants even in the absence of paragliding, their residences, farms, and other items.”

According to him, paragliding is only popular on Kwahu Odweanoma Mountain in Ghana during the Easter holiday.

However, there are numerous other high mountains that the tourism authorities have not explored for paragliding, such as Agyeikrom-pimpinsu Mountain on the Bosuso–Begoro Road, Krobo Junction Mountain near the pipeline area in Koforidua, and Obourtabiri Mountain near Mattew 25 close to Agyeiwaa Lodge in Koforidua, among others.

The twin mountain, which is the Krobo people’s ancestral home, is solely used for pilgrimage to their ancestors, usually from October to November during the yearly Ngmayem and Kloyosikplem festival festivities of both Manya and Yilo Krobo.

The mountain, also known as Krobo Mountain, attracts tourists with a variety of activities, including hill climbing, hiking, beautiful mountain views, and a plethora of historical antiquities.

Ms Martha Narh, a food vendor, said she frequently earns enough money when tourists visit Krobo Mountain by selling a cooked half-bag of rice in a single day.

“It’s cocoa season for me. Therefore, I usually make big sales when visitors from Accra and other places visit the mountain because there isn’t a popular restaurant at Akuse Junction.”

According to her, the local businesses are going to flourish if the mountain is used for tourism.

Hannah Sangmotey, a fruit vendor at Akuse Junction, said she posted a significant increase in sales during the festival season.

“People will still buy even if you double the price, so the government must utilise the mountain appropriately to support the growth of our company and reduce unemployment in the nation,” she said.

Analysts have emphasised the mountain’s significance for the cable car project in the Akuse mountain area and around Volta Lake, which will generate revenue for the local assembly and support sustainable livelihoods and development, in addition to serving as a source of tourism for the nation.

In 2018, the Ghana Ministry of Transport said that it was considering developing cable cars and sea shuttle passenger services along the country’s coastline.

If adopted, the government would test these ideas in Tema, Accra, and Takoradi Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport, had said during the Ministry’s mid-year review conference in Koforidua.

In upper Manya Krobo, according to Mr Nanor, a vast expanse of rocks and stones never previously seen in the nation, is located across the plains, near the farming community of Sisiamang and a few kilometres from Asesewa.

These incredible, naturally occurring stone formations are now viewed by many as just one additional underutilised tourism prospect in the region.

He said that Stone City was an enormous 100-acre area full of beautifully made rocks that are different in sizes, shapes, and styles.

“Because of their unique shapes, the rocks have been given interesting titles like “ship,” “armoured automobile,” “stone bridge,” “king’s chair,” “king’s bed, and so on,” he said.

He added that the area’s natural features, which include rocks covering part of the land, make it difficult to build structures or carry out agricultural operations.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

