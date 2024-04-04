Lower Manya MCE initiates construction of CHPS at Tsledorm

By Kamal Ahmed

Tsledorm (E/R), April 04, GNA – Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo, has cut the sod for the construction of a modern Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Tsledorm.

Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects is funding the project, which aims to offer high-quality health services to the Tsledorm community, which has been lacking such services.

In his remarks, Mr Tetteh, who is also the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the area, expressed gratitude to the Japanese Embassy in Ghana for the assistance following a series of meetings that led to the contract’s approval and award.

According to the MCE, this is the fourth CHPS compound in seven years, adding to the Yokwenor, Gyerkiti, and Wawase facilities.

Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh promised the community that he would make regular visits to the site to ensure that the project, which is scheduled to be completed in seven months, is finished on time.

He also stated that the construction of the health facility would finally address the pressing concerns of residents who have been struggling to access proper healthcare, as they would no longer have to travel long distances to receive medical attention once it was completed.

Nene Bediako Baah Muala III, the Divisional Chief for Dorm, whose jurisdiction the Tsledorm community falls under, expressed gratitude to the MCE for bringing the project to the people, saying that “one of the most urgent demands in the community has been met.”

