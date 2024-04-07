The Marker’s House Chapel ordains seven into pastoral service  

By Jesse Ampah Owusu, GNA

Accra, April 07, GNA – The Marker’s House Chapel International Sunday ordained seven reverend ministers to serve as pastors of the Church.

Also inducted were three persons, one of the ordained reverends inclusive, into administrative services of the Church.

The ordained reverends are Philip Badger, Kenneth Faiti, Reuben Kwasi Nketiah, Kwasi Agyeman, James Nuamah, Joshua Tonto Boachie, and Divine Williams.

Those inducted into the Church’s stewardship are Philip Badger, as Head of Ghana Missions, Frank James Ackam, as Financial Secretary, and Commander Dr Emmanuel Sarkodie as Director of Missions.

Bishop James Saah, a Senior Bishop of Action Chapel International, who superintended the ordination, urged the ordained and inductees to continuously commit themselves to the service of God and the Church.

He said there were blessings in faithful and loyal stewardship, citing biblical examples of Eliezer, Abraham’s faithful servant, and Deborah.

Also, using himself as an example in his more than 40 years service to the Action Chapel International, he urged them not to break away from the Church, but stay committed to the Church’s continuous growth process.

“Seize the opportunity to worship and devote yourself to God and the Church. Give God your best and He will bless and uplift you far more than you can think of,” he added.

Bishop Saah asked them not to be swayed by monetary motives or gains, but rather be committed to the call.

He urged them to cultivate the attitude of serving without thinking or hoping for any monetary gains in return.

Bishop Saah admonished them to always seek the face and counsel of the Lord and their leaders whenever they were faced with trials and tribulations.

Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, Lead Pastor of The Marker’s House Chapel, commended the ordained reverends and inductees and urged them to continue with the good work.

He commended Bishop James Saah for his humility and simplicity, as well as, his long service to his Church, saying, those were traits that Christians should emulate.

The Maker’s House Chapel International, founded and led by Dr Michael Boadi-Nyamekye, is a bible believing church with branches in Ghana and beyond.

It strives for church excellence and empowering believers to live worthy fulfilling lives, while preparing them for heaven.



