Five new records set at Ashanti Super Zonals Competition 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, April 07, GNA – Five new records were set at the 2024 Ashanti Regional Athletics Super Zonals Competition, held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

Four of those records were set in the boys’ division of the competition, and one in the girls’ division.

Dennis Appiah Minkah, a final-year student of the Opoku Ware School (OWASS), made a new time in the boys’ 110-metre hurdles with 13•71secs, breaking the old record set at 13•84secs by Seidu. Baaba Mohammed of Jachie-Pramso Senior High School (SHS) in 2018.

The OWASS prodigy made another new record in the boys’ 400-metre hurdles, with a winning time of 52•70secs as against the old record (52•94secs) set by Evans Danquah of the T. I. Ahmadiyya SHS (AMASS) in 2018.

The T. I. AMASS’ 4 X 200-metre relay team also set a new time of 1:27:17secs to better the existing record of 1:27:54secs set in 2017.

Adu Yaw Gyasi, a final-year student of OWASS, set a new record in the boys’ high jump event with a jump of 2•06 metres to break the old record (2•03MTS), set by Kelvin Adu of Prempeh College in 2019.

In the girls’ division, a new record was set by Blessing Obour of the Kumasi Anglican SHS (KASS) in the 3,000MTS with a new time of 10:03:12secs, as against the existing record of 10:08:46secs set by Lydia Ataa Afia of the Kumasi Academy (KUMACA) in 2012.

Meanwhile, Evans Gyan, a final-year student of the Antoa SHS was able to equal the old record in the boys’ pole vault with a jump of 3•60MTS.

The existing record was set in 2018 by Ali Yahaya of T.I.AMASS.

The 2024 Regional Athletics Super Zonals Competition saw Prempeh College emerging as champions of the boys’ division with 142 points, followed by OWASS (123 points) and T. I. AMASS (91.5 points).

It was the fourth time since 1988 that Prempeh College had won the Competition, having emerged champions in 2019, 2006 and 2002.

In the girls’ division, St. Louis SHS were crowned the winners with 150.5 points, followed by T. I. AMASS (114 points) and KASS (94 points).

More than 40 schools participated in the Regional Schools and Colleges Athletics Competition, involving some 22 events in accordance with the IAAF rules.

