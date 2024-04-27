Tamale to host Cultural Oneness Festival 

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, April 27, GNA – Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, is to host this year’s edition of the Cultural Oneness Festival to champion cultural diversity and unification of the African people both home and in the diaspora.

The Cultural Oneness Festival, scheduled for November 13 – 16, will involve cultural tours to, especially tourist sites in the northern part of the country, and cultural fusing durbar with chiefs and people.

It will also feature a street carnival together with exhibition and a business forum to empower the youth in entrepreneurship, fashion show and will be climaxed with a musical concert.

It is organised by The Taste of Afrika on the theme: “Leveraging Our Strength for Shared Growth and Prosperity”.

This year’s event is the second in the series after the first one was held last year.

Chief Sung-Naa Martin Chris Glin, Co-Founder/Chairman, The Taste of Afrika, at a media briefing in Tamale, said the Cultural Oneness Festival sought to unite all Africans both home and the diaspora.

He said it was also to empower the population, especially the youth, and inspire entrepreneurship and education to create sustainable income.

Mr Tengol Kplemani, Co-Founder/Chief Executive Officer, The Taste of Afrika, urged members of the public to “Come out, let’s unite. Let’s build ourselves. Let’s get to know each other and let’s make our communities better for ourselves now and for future generations.”

