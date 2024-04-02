Substantiate with evidence or apologise to IGP – Peace Watch to Rev Owusu Bempah

Accra, April 2, GNA-Peace Watch Ghana has called on Rev.Isaac Owusu Bempah to either substantiate his claims with evidence or render an unqualified apology to the IGP and the Police Service.



“Such open-ended rhetoric only serves to undermine the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Police Service who work tirelessly to maintain law and order in our communities.”



A statement signed by Diana Nyonkpa Daniels, Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said “It has come to the attention of Peace Watch Ghana that Rev. Issac Owusu Bempah has made some allegations against the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and the Ghana Police Service, claiming that the IGP has deployed police officers to arrest and kill him.





These claims… have the potential to erode public confidence in the Police Service and threaten the peace and security of the country, especially in an election year.”

The statement said it was important to note that freedom of speech came with responsibility to ensure that statements made were factual and did not incite violence or undermine the peace and security of the country.



“We urge all individuals, including religious leaders, to exercise caution and responsibility in their public statements, especially during this sensitive period.

“Peace Watch Ghana remains committed to working to promote peace, security and stability of all citizens and will not hesitate to call out any individual or group that seeks to disrupt the peace and stability of our country and undermine the credibility of state institutions,” the statement concluded.

