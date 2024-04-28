Students of KETASCO elects new prefects 

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), April 28, GNA- Students of Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) have elected new prefects to manage the affairs of the school for the next academic year.

The election, done electronically at the school’s computer laboratory saw third and second year students totaling about 3,300 participate in the exercise.

A total of 23 students were elected into office with Master Ewoenam Faith Bessie emerging as the School’s Senior Prefect with Edmond Seyram Eddah as the first Deputy Senior Prefect and Miss Fafali Elorm Amoah as second Deputy Senior Prefect.

Kingsley Seyram Nyagbenu, George Malorku, Veronica Afetsi and Debora Vorsah were voted as Compound Prefects, Felix Owusu, Ransford Adjei, Jessica Atama and Perpetual Tokolie emerged as Academic Prefects while Maurice Cudjoe Teye, Maur Lucas, Deborah Chimezie and Lawrencia Kemavor were voted Dining Hall Prefects, other positions voted for includes Health prefects and Entertainment prefects.

Mr Victor Nutifafa Tamekloe, Chairman of the school’s Electoral Committee (EC) in declaring the results said “We are very grateful to all EC members and the candidates for a successful process. We are happy with the zeal portrayed by both candidates and voters. Everything was transparent, free and fair.”

Mr Segbefia Anthony, Deputy EC Chairman disclosed they were thrilled with the successful electoral process.

He advised the students to be dutiful saying, “To those who could not win, this is not the end of the world, avail yourselves to serve your colleagues. And to the winners, be humble, do not portray any traits of arrogance when power is handed over to you.”

There will be a handing-over ceremony to transition power from the current prefects to the newly elected ones at the school’s dining hall on July 21, 2024.

Keta Senior High Technical School, with the motto: “Dzolali, Now or Never” is one of the prestigious second-cycle schools in the Volta Region offering courses including General Science, General Arts, Business, Agriculture Science, Visual Arts, Home Economics and Technical Skills.

The school currently has a student population of over 4,000 and has distinguished itself in academic and co-curricular activities including the National Science and Maths Quiz, sports and games, and cultural and drama activities.

GNA

