Six persons arrested for staging kidnap of PRESEC student  

Accra, April 06, GNA—The Police have arrested six persons, including four juveniles, who are all students of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, Accra, for staging a kidnapping incident.

The two adults among the six are Isaac Kissi Adjei alias “Kofi Black” and Courage Teiko alias “Timmy”.

A statement issued and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said preliminary investigations revealed that one of the juveniles, in an attempt to extort money from his parents to enable him travel abroad, conspired with the others to stage the kidnapping incident.

It said in the process, they demanded GHC 340,000.00 as ransom from the alleged victim’s parents.

The statement said the investigation further disclosed that the juveniles, together with the two others, succeeded in collecting GH¢20,000.00 of the total ransom demanded.

It said in line with best practice, the identities of the juveniles had been withheld and their parents and guardians had been duly informed, as Police investigations into the incident continued.

GNA

