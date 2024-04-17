Rescue Para-Sports Group petitions Parliament to seek reforms  

Accra, April 17, GNA – The Rescue Para-Sports Group has petitioned the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports to look into some issues affecting para-sports in the country.

Scores of para-athletes, officials, and disability sports enthusiasts marched to Parliament to address issues concerning the Sports Act, abuse of disabled athletes, and gloss disregards for the para sports constitution.

The group also expressed discontent with how Para Sports was managed by officials of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC).

The demonstrators expressed disappointment in President of the NPC, Samson Deen, whom they claim has overstayed in office.

The Clerk to Parliament and Deputy Leader of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports received the petition and assured protesters that the leadership would look into the concerns raised and ensure the right actions are taken quickly to bring the para sports back on its feet.

While this was ongoing, some top leaders of the Rescue Para-Sports group met with the Director and leadership of the National Sports Authority of Ghana (NSA), submitting documents and discussing issues on the same subject.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

