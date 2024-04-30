Kwabena Boateng declared MP elect for Ejisu Constituency

Accra, April 30, GNA – The Electoral Commission of Ghana has declared Mr Kwabena Boateng, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, the winner and Member of Parliament-elect for Ejisu Constituency at end of the April 30 by-election in the Constituency.
Mr Boateng polled 27,782 votes, representing 55.79 per cent while his closest contender, Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, an independent candidate polled 21,536, representing 43.24 per cent of total valid votes cast.
|No.
|Name of Candidate
|No. of Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|1
|Kwabena Boateng (NPP)
|27,782
|55.79%
|2
|Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND)
|21,536
|43.24%
|3
|Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND)
|222
|0.45%
|4
|Beatrice Boakye (LPG)
|149
|0.30%
|5
|Esther Osei (CPP)
|89
|0.18%
|6
|Joseph Attakora (IND)
|23
|0.05%
- Total votes cast – 50,218
- Total valid votes – 49,801
- Total Rejected – 417
- Turnout – 47.02%
More soon.
GNA