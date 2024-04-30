Headline Politics

Kwabena Boateng declared MP elect for Ejisu Constituency

April 30, 2024
GNA

Accra, April 30, GNA – The Electoral Commission of Ghana has declared Mr Kwabena Boateng, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, the winner and Member of Parliament-elect for Ejisu Constituency at end of the April 30 by-election in the Constituency.

Mr Boateng polled 27,782 votes, representing 55.79 per cent while his closest contender, Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, an independent candidate polled 21,536, representing 43.24 per cent of total valid votes cast.

No.Name of CandidateNo. of VotesPercentage of Votes
1Kwabena Boateng (NPP)27,78255.79%
2Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND)21,53643.24%
3Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND)2220.45%
4Beatrice Boakye (LPG)1490.30%
5Esther Osei (CPP)890.18%
6Joseph Attakora (IND)230.05%
Certified final results, Ejisu Parliamentary By-Election, April 30, 2024
  • Total votes cast – 50,218
  • Total valid votes – 49,801
  • Total Rejected – 417
  • Turnout – 47.02%

More soon.

GNA