Kwabena Boateng declared MP elect for Ejisu Constituency

Accra, April 30, GNA – The Electoral Commission of Ghana has declared Mr Kwabena Boateng, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, the winner and Member of Parliament-elect for Ejisu Constituency at end of the April 30 by-election in the Constituency.

Mr Boateng polled 27,782 votes, representing 55.79 per cent while his closest contender, Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, an independent candidate polled 21,536, representing 43.24 per cent of total valid votes cast.

No. Name of Candidate No. of Votes Percentage of Votes 1 Kwabena Boateng (NPP) 27,782 55.79% 2 Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (IND) 21,536 43.24% 3 Joseph Agyeman Fredua (IND) 222 0.45% 4 Beatrice Boakye (LPG) 149 0.30% 5 Esther Osei (CPP) 89 0.18% 6 Joseph Attakora (IND) 23 0.05% Certified final results, Ejisu Parliamentary By-Election, April 30, 2024

Total votes cast – 50,218

Total valid votes – 49,801

Total Rejected – 417

Turnout – 47.02%

