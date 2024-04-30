African Media Convention: Organisers ready to host event May 15

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, April 30, GNA – The third African Media Convention (AMC) will be held from May 15 to 17th, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), the Local Organising Committee (LOC) has announced.

Organisers say “significant progress” has been made towards the event as necessary logistics, personnel and resources have been secured.

Mr Albert Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association, addressing the press in Accra, said the LOC, as of Tuesday, April 30, 2024, had exceeded its target for foreign and local participants.

He said over 500 media experts, scholars, journalists, press associations, as well as editors from public and private media across the continent had registered to take part in the three-day convention.

“We have hit the 600 target for foreign participants and 400 local participants. This is an indication of high expectations,” he stated, adding that marketing campaigns and publicity materials were “in their final review stages for onward distribution and circulation.”

AMC is a gathering of media stakeholders and policymakers on the continent. An initiative of the African Editors’ Forum (TAEF). It is designed to safeguard media freedoms and the safety of journalists on the continent. The maiden edition was held in Arusha, Tanzania, in 2022.

The Accra edition, according to the LOC, would bring together media practitioners, cooperating partners across the African continent as well as representatives from United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the African Union Commission.

Mr Dwumfour said that the LOC had the “full assurance” of the government and President Akufo-Addo, who is due to launch the conference, which aims to “generate ideas and shape the future of media in Africa and around the world.”

“The AMC offers a refreshing platform that has the potential to make a significant impact in our industry on the continental level…The hosting of the 3rd AMC in Ghana is a testament to Ghana’s record as one of Africa’s fast-growing conference destinations.

“Additionally, it will focus attention on how to combat misinformation on the continent’s social media platforms, especially in the face of threats to democracy,” Mr Dwumfour stated.

He said the forum was of “significant historical value” because it coincided with the 75th anniversary of the GJA.

“Arguably, the largest gathering of media stakeholders and policymakers in the continent, we at the GJA and the LOC are confident of our readiness to host this convention,” Mr Dwumfour noted.

Commending government agencies and stakeholders, the GJA president urged media practitioners to create a buzz around the event to enable it to achieve its objectives.

The event, he said, would be telecast live on the State broadcaster, GTV, and media houses had until Friday, May 3, 2024, to confirm participation.

Ms Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister of Information designate, reiterated the government’s support, and called on corporate entities to participate in the conference, which she described as “a proud moment for media practice in Ghana.”

Mr Cecil Sunkwa-Mill, President, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Mr. Muheeb Saeed, Programmes Manager, Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), and Kenteman Nii Laryea Sowah, a representative of PRINPAG, all indicated support for the event and encouraged stakeholders to participate actively.

