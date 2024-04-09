Religious groups urged to prioritize peace messages on their pulpits

By Gideon Peprah

Kumasi, April 9, GNA – Faith-based organizations and religious groups have been urged to prioritize peace messages in their sermons ahead of the 2024 general elections in the country.

They should preach peace and encourage their members and followers to adhere to peaceful relationships and harmonious living in their communities to help sustain the country’s peace and unity.

Mr Christopher Owusu Marfo, a Ghanaian peace advocate, who made the call, said every citizen owed it as a duty to preach peace ahead of the December general elections.

Mr Marfo, who is currently on a peace campaign tour in the Ashanti region, was speaking at a meeting with members of the Bompata Area of the Church of Pentecost in Kumasi.

He said it was the collective responsibility of Christians and other religious organizations to actively take part in the peace building campaigns to help sustain the peace and stability of the nation.

Mr Marfo pointed out that Ghana was the only place for Ghanaians and there was the need for every citizen to work to always protect the state.

There is the need for the citizens to avoid filthy talks, lies, insinuations and verbal attacks that could spark conflict among the people.

He said it was only an act of vigilance that could help prevent potential triggers of violence in communities.

Mr Marfo stressed the need for political activists to desist from the use of vulgar and insulting language on their opponents, saying that could create violent situations in the communities.

Apostle Victor Asamoah, Bompata Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, commended the peace advocate for the initiative and prayed for God’s guidance and protection as he continued with his peaceful campaigns across the country.

