Rising Afro-dancehall artiste OG Nomar drops new single dubbed ‘Believe’ 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 18, GNA – Nathaniel Anomah, known in the music industry as OG Nomar has released a new captivating song titled “Believe”.

The song perfectly crafted to highlight the struggles of life and the persistent mindset to keep pushing makes the song a relative one.

“Believe” which was released on Tuesday, April 17, 2024, was produced by BigMan AYA.

OG Nomar speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said that the main brain behind the song was to certify his dominance in the Ghana music industry.

He said the song was inspired by his day-to-day struggles of life and with the aim to be a successful musical act for the next generation.

The rising star said fans should expect a new single or album in May this year.

He advised other rising artists not to give up but rather keep their records going for success, adding that: “there is more room for improvement in the industry”.

“There’s enough space in the sky for each star, keep shining”, he said.

Nomar’s musical life became active to audience in the year 2021.

He dropped his first single”My o My” in 2022 followed by an Extended Playlist in “The Price EP” in 2023.

The young artiste is on a unique journey to rejuvenate the Ghanaian music industry to promote its culture across the globe.

“Believe” is available on all musical platforms.

GNA

