NRSA Greater Accra records decline in road safety indicators  



Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, April 03, GNA- The National Road Safety Authority, Greater Accra Regional Office, says it has recorded a general reduction in road safety statistics, including Crashes, Injuries and Deaths (CID) for 2023.

Available statistics from the Office show that 538 persons were killed from January to December 2022 while 485 persons were killed in the same period in 2023, representing a reduction of 9.85 per cent.

It also recorded 1,173 pedestrian knockdowns from January to December 2022 and 1,076 in the same period in 2023, representing 8.27 per cent decline.

The Regional Office also recorded 255 pedestrian deaths in 2022 as against 244 in 2023 while 3,829 persons were injured in 2022 with 3,352 in 2023, representing 12.46 per cent.

The statistics further said 11,881 vehicles were involved in these crashes in 2022 as against 10, 452, making a difference of 1,429 and a 12.03 per cent reduction in the same period of 2023.

However, the number of reported cases dropped from 6,658 in 2022 to 5,791 in 2023 in the same period, with a difference of 867, representing 13.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, in 2023, 2,792 commercial vehicles were involved in these crashes, where 1,174 resulted in injuries with 119 deaths recorded, involving 397 males and 88 females.

In the same year, private vehicles involved in these crashes were 6,003, where 977 cases were recorded as injuries and 161 as deaths, with male children below 18 years, recording 53 males and 22 females.

Motorcycles involved in crashes were 1,657, while 1201 were involved in injuries and 205 deaths were also recorded in 2023.

Mr Felix Owusu, Greater Accra Regional Planning Manager of the NRSA, said, that though there were reductions in the CID, the effort was still not significant, hence, the initiative in educating road users, particularly, drivers to be cautious on the roads.

“Comparatively, we are doing well but it is still not the best because we are still recording an excess of 2,924 deaths. We have intensified our efforts. We are moving closer to the drivers and other road users in order to record more declines in subsequent years,” he stated.

GNA

