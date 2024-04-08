NPP member donates food items to Muslims, seeks prayers for Dr Opoku-Prempeh    

By Dennis Peprah



Wenchi (B/R), April 8, GNA – Mr Richard Kwadwo Adu, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region, has presented food items to some Muslim leaders in the area as part of the Ramadan.



The items comprise bags of rice and gallons of oil as well as some undisclosed sums of money.



Mr Adu, a former Wenchi Youth Organiser of the NPP, after the presentation sought Islamic prayers for Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, the Energy Minister, to be selected as the running-mate of Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer.



He said Wenchi remained the birthroot of the NPP and expressed the belief that with the Muslim prayers, Allah would intervene in the choice of Dr Opoku-Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Manhyia.



“In your moments of incessant prayers, I strongly believe and am convinced that Allah will definitely listen and answer you so that Dr Opoku-Prempeh would be chosen as the NPP running-mate for victory in the December 7 general election,” he said.



Alhaji Issah Ibrahim Bamba, the Wenchi Municipal Chief Imam, who led the Islamic prayers, thanked the donor for the gesture and promised to always remember and pray not only for Dr Opoku-Prempeh but also for Vice President Dr Bawumia.



The Muslims also prayed for a peaceful election to consolidate the gains made in Ghana’s democratic dispensation.



He advised the NPP to be guarded in their choice of a running mate and allow peace to reign.



He cautioned Muslim youth against election violence and charged followers of the various political parties to remain decorous in their campaigns.

GNA

