Investors must take interest in peace maintenance in Africa

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, April 08, GNA – The Executive Director of the David Douglas Leadership Forum, Mr David Douglas Tengey, has asked investors to take a keen interest in the sustenance of peace and stability in Africa to protect their investments.

He said without peace, investors could not enjoy the benefits of their investments and must, therefore, not be left in the hands of only politicians.

Speaking at the official launch of the “2024 Africa’s Peace, Investment and Tourism Summit,” in Accra, on Monday, he urged investors to liaise with relevant stakeholders to formulate policies that ensured good governance, peace and stability.

“Peace is the pivot for the drive of investment. You can’t talk about investment without talking about peace. There is no investor who is ready to invest in your country without first ensuring that the land is peaceful for investments,” he said.

“When it comes to peace, our politicians are not there truly, truly …It is you and I, it is about our investments, it is about our business, it is about what you set up over here. If something happens as we speak today, the politicians will pack their bags and luggage and travel out of this country.

“So, if we need people to talk about peace, it should not only be the politicians, but we the individuals, the CSOs, private sector,” Mr Tengey added.

The Summit, organised by the David Douglas Leadership Forum in partnership with the Ga Traditional Council, is to foster unity among Ghanaians and Africans and promote peace, tourism and investment on the continent.

The event, slated for April 15 to 17, this year, is on the theme: “Importance of Peace for National Development”.

Mr Tengey said, since its inception some six years ago (2018), the primary objective of the Summit had been to cultivate a positive and inclusive environment where investment thrived while inspiring and empowering individuals and communities to contribute towards peace and security in Africa.

This year’s event, he said, would serve as a platform for stakeholders to foster collaboration and identify investment opportunities, such as tourism potential to drive economic growth, create jobs and promote development.

Also, it would offer community, political and business leaders the opportunity to showcase their unique potential and engage investors to explore industrialisation possibilities to achieve economic growth and reduce unemployment.

Beyond the economic considerations, Mr Tengey said the Summit would emphasize the vital impact of leadership in championing peace and development at the community level.

Participants, he said, would have breakout sessions and speeches delivered by seasoned speakers, to inspire them to promote positive change.

In the area of peace, he said, the Summit would put the spotlight on the critical roles creative arts played in narrowing cultural differences and promoting social cohesion.

“It will not only emphasize economic and leadership roles and contributions but also recognise the significance of tourism and cultural exchange, by promoting the rich cultural heritage of the African continent,” he explained

He added that “it will strengthen regional unity, collaboration, innovation, and knowledge transfer.”

The event is expected to attract participants from across Africa such as South Africa, Mali, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo and Benin.

Other participating countries are Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Kenya, Niger, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland and the United States of America.

Organising partners include Star Galaxy Media UK, Enlightening and Empowering People with Disabilities in Africa (EEPD Africa), Luxurious Living USA, Sunday’s Group – Nigeria, Maurya Infotech Services – India and K-Pentag LLC – Finland.

GNA

