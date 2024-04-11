Nkwanta traders relocate to market centre after months of misunderstanding 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R) April 11, GNA – Mr Felix Owusu Gyimah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Oti Region, has moved traders back to the market centre after several months of misunderstanding over their relocation.

The traders took portions of the pavement after a shooting incident at the central market in November, last year, that resulted in some deaths and loss of property.

Mr Owusu Gyimah said the return of the traders signalled the restoration of peace and stability, which was crucial to the overall development of the municipality.

He emphasised the importance of traders adhering to the directives to help decongest the town and boost economic activities while providing goods and services to the residents.

The MCE urged residents to continue working together as efforts were being made to review the curfew time in the Nkwanta Township.

Mr Owusu Gyimah inspected ongoing projects at the market, including the construction of market stalls and provision of social amenities and promised to engage the contractors to expedite action to ensure the projects were completed on schedule.

He asked the traders to pay their levies to the Assembly to demand their share of development.

Madam Doris Yaa Dogbey, the market queen, commended the MCE for efforts to improve the development of the town, saying his commitment towards enhancing peace and stability was evident, hopeful for a brighter future.

The market women appealed for the completion of the new stalls and the provision of toilet facilities to make their work at the market comfortable and ensure hygiene.

