NiPDA holds town-hall meeting to analyse achievements 

By Mercy Arthur, GNA

Old Ningo, April 10, GNA – The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) has held a town hall meeting, to analyse its achievements on projects and interact with residents about it’s activities.

Mr Al-Latif Tetteh Amanor, the Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive (DCE), said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Assembly had over the years achieved a lot, contributing to the development of the district.

The Assembly worked hard in the educational and agricultural sectors, oversaw the construction of road and drainage, and enhanced environmental sanitation, among others.

He said the Assembly needed to have developmental goals that included the improvement of the socio-economic well-being of the community, and the promotion of quality and accessible education and health care for all.

Mr Amanor said for the educational sector, NiPDA had built a three-unit classroom block at Omankope and constructed a 10-seater water closet toilet facility for the D/A Basic School at New Dawhenya, as well as the ensured the supply of furniture to basic schools within the community.

He told participants at the town hall meeting that in 2023, the Assembly improved in the agricultural sector through the planting for exports project, the supply of coconut and mango seedlings to farmers, and embarking on a rice demonstration field projects among mothers.

The DCE added that smartphones were also presented to the Landing Beach Enforcement Committee (LaBEC) members to aid in the reportage of illegal fishing activities within the district, held the climate change Green Ghana Day ceremonial planting, and the training and demonstration on climate change.

Again, the Assembly had constructed an alternative road from Prampram to Tema through Kpone, as well as the construction of a sea defence programme, undertook the dredging of the Djange lagoon, evacuation of refuse at Ningo, and the spraying of water bodies to contain the black fly invasion.

Other projects mentioned were the newly constructed Agenda 111 hospital in Old Ningo and the construction of the Ningo Prampram District Assembly complex office.

Mr Amanor said NiPDA facilitated the support of vulnerable groups and distribution of items after the Dawhenya Dam spillage and disbursed the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) Fund support for beneficiaries.

The 2024 Annual Action Plan for the Assembly contained 160 activities, which included 2023 rolled-over projects, capacity-building programmes for staff, assembly members and unit committee members; the acquisition of land for landfill sites, as well as support for the poor and vulnerable groups, he said.

The town hall meeting was attended by Assembly members, departmental heads, trade unions, religious leaders, chiefs, and opinion leaders.

